Bhawanipatna: Amid the nationwide lockdown, the district administration has sealed the entry and exit points in Kalahandi. No vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities, from outside were allowed entry into the districts.

Thousands of people who had migrated out of the district are returning in hordes. In view of possible infection, health officials have been keeping a strict vigil on those who are in home quarantine.

Eleven people have returned from abroad while seven of them were under home quarantine.

According to the health department, four people who had earlier come back from abroad were found to be okay after their quarantine period was over.

Till date, 3,302 people were quarantined in the district. Officials sources said that 4,363 labourers working outside have returned home, but unofficial sources put the figure more than the official one.

Moreover, 3,916 people in 940 villages were medically screened. Social distancing is being strictly implemented in 13 blocks, and Bhawanipatana, Kesinga, Junagarh and Dharmagarh civic bodies.

Forty-one rapid action forces are working in the district while temporary health centres were opened in 310 panchayats.

A 12-bed special isolation ward has been opened at the district headquarters hospital. The district administration has issued a directive to appoint 16 doctors and 92 paramedical staff to deal with coronavirus cases.

Besides, the administration has arranged 16 private ambulances to carry suspected coronavirus people to hospitals.