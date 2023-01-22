Puri: A group of 45 Pakistani Hindu devotees from Karachi have visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, a source said Sunday.

According to the source in police, the group reached the temple Saturday. Their passports were checked before they were allowed inside the temple.

One of the devotees informed they began their trip January 11 from Pakistan. Subsequently, they visited the Gurudwaras in Lahore January 12. Later, they stopped by Ram Tirath Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

The pilgrims took a holy dip at Haridwar on occasion of Makar Sankranti January 14, said one of the devotees.

Another devotee added that they organise Rath Yatra every year in their country and waited a long 14 years to visit Lord Jagannath. “We were in tears during the darshan,” one of the devotees told.

It may be mentioned here that the trip was sponsored by Odisha International Centre. The devotees thanked Govt of India and Govt of Pakistan for the opportunity.

PNN