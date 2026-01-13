Cuttack: Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania Monday conferred 46 police officers with the prestigious DGP’s Disc award for their exemplary service, dedication and professional excellence.

The special ceremony was held at RK Padhi Memorial Hall in Cuttack. Among the recipients were IG (Central Range) Satyajit Naik, Rayagada SP Swathi S Kumar, Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda, Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, Kandhamal SP Harisha BC, Gajapati SP Jitendra Kumar Panda and Commandant Prafulla Kumar Singh.

The award was also presented to three additional SPs, five DSPs, five inspectors, seven sub-inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors, five havildars and nine constables/OPF personnel/sepoys.

Senior police officers, including DGP (Crime Branch) Vinaytosh Mishra and Director of Intelligence RP Koche, were present on the occasion. The medals and certificates were presented to the awardees for their outstanding performance and commitment to duty.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP lauded the officers for their integrity, discipline and contribution to strengthening the policing system in the state. The medal distribution ceremony was conducted under the direct supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Prateek Mohanty.