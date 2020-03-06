Astaranga: The highly decomposed carcass of a 48-ft-long whale was found on the beach near Gundalaba village here, Friday.

Villagers spotted the carcass which had been washed ashore and informed the Forest officials, who reached the spot before conducting the autopsy. Later, a team from the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department examined the carcass.

According to environmentalist Sovakar Behera, the whale had died a few days back as its carcass, weighing around 15 tonne, was highly decomposed.