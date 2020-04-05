Bhubaneswar: The 48-hour shutdown imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak will end Sunday at 8.00pm informed Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. He however, warned that if people again come out of their homes in large numbers and create chaos at markets and shops,the Odisha government will have no option but to implement the shutdown again. The chief secretary also appealed to the people to stay indoors for as long as possible.

Hence shops of essential commodities which had remained open before the shutdown will once more reopen. However, time and again Asit Tripathy emphasised that overcrowding should be avoided at all costs in public places..

Tripathy stated that the shutdown was imposed to know the root of COVID-19 cases in Surya Nagar and Bomikhal locality in the state capital. He said that since it is clear that community spread of COVID-19 has not happened, the government has decided to withdraw the shutdown. However, lockdown as announced by the Centre will continue till April 14.

Tripathy also appealed to various community leaders to actively conduct an awareness campaign to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Odisha. He also said that those who have visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi should come forward on their own and inform the health authorities. This will help in containing the spread of the virus, Tripathy said.

PNN