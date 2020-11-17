Bhubaneswar: As many as 48 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 11 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 37 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 64 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 17th Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/KswAXzR7hL — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 17, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 30,227 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 29,358 have recovered. While there are 650 active cases, 198 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,10,052 with the detection of 644 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,560.