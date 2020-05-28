Agra (UP): A 48-year-old traffic Head Constable allegedly committed suicide in Agra by jumping in front of a speeding Shramik Special train.

The Head Constable, Ashok Kumar, was allegedly under depression. He joined the traffic police in 1997. He is survived by wife and three children. His two sons are also constables in the UP police.

Kumar was posted for interceptor’s duty, but was recently given traffic management duty in Bijli Ghar area under Rakabganj police circle.

Tuesday, he had joined the duty after a two-day leave.

His body was found 2km away from Agra Fort railway station Wednesday.

After the incident, Agra SSP Babloo Kumar and other policemen reached the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Rakabganj SHO Vikas Tomar said, “The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but his colleague posted at Bijli Ghar traffic duty said that after returning from leave, Kumar looked depressed. He was said to be always in a jovial mood earlier. Since his family is in a state of trauma, we will speak to them later.”

IANS