Jamankira: As many as 49 persons were hurt after a private bus collided with a commercial heavy vehicle on Fasimal -Kuchinda road under Jamankira police limits of Sambalpur district Friday.

According to sources, the mishap took place Friday morning while the bus named ‘ABS’ was on its way to Fasimal from Kuchinda with 49 tourists. A fly ash carrying truck, coming in the opposite direction, collided with the bus head-on.

On impact, 49 passengers suffered injuries while 17 of them were critical. They were rushed to Fasimal primary health centre (PHC) and Kuchinda hospital for treatment with the help of locals. Later, the critical 17 were shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR).

Irked over the incident, the locals blocked the road and demanded speed breakers be built there.

According to locals, accidents at that place is quite common owing to overspeeding. Adding to the issue, the Tainser, Fasimal and Gulujipalli roads are quite narrow. That said, despite repeated pleas, no remedial action has been taken yet, they said.

Later the roadblock was lifted after the police and civic officials reached the spot and assured to widen the road. Cops have initiated a probe into the incident.