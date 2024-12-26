Melbourne: The dramatic altercation between India’s Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the fourth Test here has taken centerstage in cricket discussions. While emotions ran high both on and off the field, Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who was in the field during the incident, provided insights into what transpired and attempted to temper the controversy surrounding the heated exchange.

The confrontation occurred during the break between the 10th and 11th overs of the Australian innings. As Konstas and Khawaja were switching ends, Kohli, in a moment that sparked divided opinions, appeared to shoulder-bump the young Australian batter. The contact led to an animated exchange of words, forcing Khawaja to step in and diffuse the situation.

Many former-cricketer-turned-commetators suggested that the contact was intentional on Kohli’s part. However, replays painted a more nuanced picture. While Kohli’s trajectory seemed deliberate, Konstas, distracted by adjusting his gloves and with his head down, inadvertently walked into Kohli. Despite the apparent lack of intent from either side, the physical contact drew widespread attention, leading to ICC intervention.

Reflecting on the incident, Khawaja told ABC Sport that he was initially unaware of what had happened. “At the moment, I didn’t see what happened. I was walking the other way, and I just looked back—woah! As I turned around, I saw them collide and thought, ‘What’s going on here?’ Sammy was going; he was on fire,” Khawaja told ABC Sport.

He added that there had been verbal exchanges between Konstas, Kohli, and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah leading up to the altercation. However, he was keen to ensure the situation didn’t escalate. “There was a bit of chirp going on between Sam, Bumrah, and Virat the whole time, but I didn’t want any physical contact to taint the situation,” he added.

While Khawaja refrained from disclosing the details of his conversation with Kohli, he admitted that he spoke to both players to calm things down. “I’ve known Kohli for a long time. He came to the academy when I was 19, so I’ve known him for a long time. I told Sam to chill out and assured him I’d talk to Kohli. I said, ‘Leave it, it’s fine. What happens on the field stays on the field’,” Khawaja revealed.

Following the incident, the ICC charged Kohli under Article 2.12 of its Code of Conduct, which pertains to inappropriate physical contact. Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee and received one demerit point. The Indian batter accepted the charge, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

Ponting and Shastri React

Ricky Ponting, never one to shy away from voicing his opinions, was critical of Kohli’s actions. “Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever,” Ponting remarked during the broadcast.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri also weighed in, expressing disappointment in Kohli’s behaviour. “There is a line, and you don’t want to overstep that line,” Shastri said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum on the field.

Sam Konstas, making his Test debut, went on to score a brisk 60 off 65 balls.

IANS