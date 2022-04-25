Jakarta: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s eastern Papua province Monday, according to authorities.

The quake occurred at 6.50 a.m., with the epicenter at 43 km southwest of Keerom district and the depth at 87 km under-earth, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

The intensity of the quake was felt at III to IV MMI (Modified Mercally Intensity) in Keerom district and Jayapura, the capital of the province, they added.

The quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.