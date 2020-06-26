Dhenkanal: Eleven days after a young Chikun Biswal was brutally murdered at Tarabha village under Sadar police limits in this district, police have cracked the case. They have managed to arrest five accused in the murder. However, six persons are still at large. This information was given by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Binaykrushna Kamila at a press meet at the Sadar police station Thursday afternoon.

Those arrested have been identified as Lipun Kumar Sasmal (32), Prashant Kumar Sahu (46), Brahmananda Sasmal alias Halua (27), Ajay Sahu alias Kulu (31) of Kankadapal village and Srikant Rana alias Bali (32) of Bajichowk area in this town.

According to police, Prakash Chandra Biswal and his cousin Jagan Biswal of Tarabha village had gone to Raipur chowk to buy some essentials June 11. There they were involved in a verbal spat with Sonu, Lipun and some others over some issue.

In no time, the situation turned ugly and the youths started beating up the duo. Some of them also damaged their bike. Hearing about the incident, Jagan’s nephew Chikun rushed to the spot and tried to save his uncle.

The youths abducted Chikun and took him to a place near Belaguntha. There they beat him up mercilessly with sticks, stones and water pots. The youths then left a semi-conscious Chikun near the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here and fled. As Chikun’s condition deteriorated the doctors referred him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

As the news reached the village, tensions flared. Acting on a complaint lodged by Prakash, police registered a case (Case No-225/20) under sections of 341, 294, 323, 325, 427, 363, 320, 506 and 34 of the IPC and launched an investigation.

A police team led by superintendent of police Anupama James conducted raids at various places and eventually arrested five of the accused. Of the five, Lipun and Srikant are the history-sheeters. They have eight and thirteen cases registered against them at Sadar and Town police stations respectively. Efforts are on to nab the other six absconding accused, informed the police.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sriharsh Mishra and Sadar police station inspector-in-charge Sandhyarani Beuria were also present in the press meet.

PNN