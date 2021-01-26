Berhampur/Beguniapada: Police Monday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Debaraj Sahoo, the former block chairman of Beguniapada.

Police seized three pistols, five magazines, 63 bullets, a car, the mobile phone of the deceased and some cash from the possession of the accused persons.

Police, however, ruled out any political angle in the murder while attributing the incident to a revenge killing over past enmity. The mastermind of the crime is Ajay Barik, police said.

“It is basically a revenge killing. So far, there is no clue of political angle and occurred purely due to past enmity over different reasons,” DIG (Southern range), Satyabrata Bhoi said.

“Barik was nursing a grudge against Debraj and looking for opportunity to settle scores after the latter beat him up on one occasion over some issue. Barik procured firearms to execute the crime with the help of his accomplices,” the DIG added.

Notably, three bike-borne miscreants opened fire on Debaraj Sahoo when he was having tea at a tea stall at Sumandal Chhak January 20. He collapsed on the spot and died due to the bullet injuries.

