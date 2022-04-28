Barbil: A five-bed dialysis centre was inaugurated on the premises of Barbil community health centre (CHC), Wednesday.

The project was funded by district mineral foundation (DMF), Keonjhar. Champua MLA Minakshi Mohanta, Collector Ashish Thakare, chairperson of Barbil municipality Laxman Mohanta, Champua sub-collector Pratap Pritimaya, executive officer of Joda municipality Abhisek Panda and the chief district medical officer were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, “The long-standing demand of the people of Barbil has been fulfilled with the functioning of the dialysis centre. Though a dialysis is available at Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, people from remote areas of mineral-bearing Joda and Barbil are unable to avail the facility due to the distance. People of Joda and Barbil will take advantage of the free dialysis service here.”

The Collector also stated that a nutrition and rehabilitation centre is already functioning at the Barbil CHC while a 50-bed hospital will come up in the area in the days to come.

The Champua MLA said the demand for the dialysis centre was put forth before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and he had dedicated it to the public. She thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling the demand of the people in Barbil.