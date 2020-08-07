Kozhikode (Kerala): An Air India Express flight arriving from Dubai skidded off the runway on Friday night and the middle portion of the aircraft was thrown wide open following the impact.

Kerala DGP L.N. Behera told IANS: “As of now five people have died, including two crew members. Several critically injured persons have been rushed to the hospital.”

Local legislator T.V. Ibrahim said that he is at the local hospital near the airport where he has seen two bodies while around 50 injured people have been brought to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 8.20 p.m. and despite the aircraft getting seriously damaged in the impact, there was no fire.

The aircraft had 191 people onboard, including six crew members. About 40 ambulances have reached the accident spot and are taking the passengers to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

According to information received here, the passengers sitting in the front row have been seriously injured. The condition of 12 passengers who were brought to a private hospital is reported to be serious.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Local Self Government Minister A.C. Moideen to rush to the accident site.