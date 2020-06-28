Bhubaneswar: The coronavirus-induced lockdown has come as a boon for nature and the animals. Earlier during the various phases of lockdown, pictures and videos of animals having a field day in populated areas went viral on social media platforms. From a deer in Dehradoon to a leopard roaming freely in Chandigarh, the animals are having ball.

However, people working at the Lok Seva Bhawan were in for a huge scare Sunday when a five-foot long cobra was spotted. The snake was spotted by a security person inside the hollow of a tree. He quickly informed presence of the reptile to ‘Snake HelpLine’.

Subhendu Mallik, the founder of the ‘Snake HelpLine’ then reached the spot and rescued the cobra. “With monsoon setting in more and more reptiles are coming out of their resting places and relocating elsewhere. So they are entering houses also,” stated Mallik.

The cobra was kept under observation for some time and later Mallik released the reptile back into a jungle near the city outskirt.

It should be stated here Mallik also recused a male cobra April 9, inside the premises of Odisha State Assembly in the state capital.

