If you’re a new parent in India, chances are you’ve heard a dozen well-meaning skincare tips from relatives, neighbours or even the local grocer. “Use mustard oil in winter,” “Bathe your baby twice a day,” or the classic, “Fragrance means it’s working!”

But let’s pause for a second. Are all these age-old tips the best for your baby’s delicate skin?

The truth is, while Indian parenting wisdom has its pearls, a lot of it hasn’t aged well, especially when it comes to skincare. With pollution levels rising, skin sensitivities becoming more common, and ingredient awareness on the rise, it’s time to bust some old myths.

Let’s unravel five of the most common baby skincare myths Indian parents still believe in, so your little one gets the care they truly deserve.

Myth 1: The refreshing scent means it’s clean and effective

Reality: Artificial fragrances are one of the biggest culprits behind baby skin irritation. That ‘baby fresh’ scent in many products may feel comforting to adults, but for infants, it can be a source of hidden harm.

Fragrances, especially synthetic ones, can cause allergic reactions, eczema or even respiratory issues in some babies. And yet, many parents equate a good smell with cleanliness. It’s not your fault; it’s a clever marketing trick done by various companies and merchants that have been around for decades.

A better alternative: Look for products that are clearly labeled "unscented" or "fragrance-free."

Myth 2: Coconut oil is the only oil you need

Ah, coconut oil, the desi parenting gold standard. From massages to cradle cap to rashes, it’s been our go-to solution for generations. While coconut oil does have some soothing and antibacterial properties, it’s not always the right fit for every baby’s problem, or every season.

Reality: Coconut oil can clog skin pores, especially in hot and humid weather. It might even worsen heat rashes. Plus, if your baby already has sensitive skin, using any comedogenic oil (oils that clog skin pores) could make things worse.

Try instead: Rotate oils based on seasons and skin needs. Natural oils like almond, sesame oil, and olive oil can be good options. Look for non-sticky, nourishing formulations that won't clog skin pores.

Myth 3: The more baths, the better

We get it, India’s hot. And babies can get sticky. So, the instinct to bathe them twice a day seems reasonable, right?

Reality: No! Overbathing is a common skincare mistake. Baby skin loses moisture five times faster than adult skin. Frequent baths, especially with harsh soaps, strip away natural oils and can lead to dryness, flakiness and itchiness.

Instead of keeping skin healthy, you might unknowingly be breaking the baby’s protective skin barrier.

What to do: Stick to one gentle bath a day, or even just alternate days during cooler weather. And always follow it up with a deeply moisturising lotion. Look for gentle baby wash and shampoo, along with a lightweight, non-greasy and completely natural lotion, ideal for all baby skin types.

Myth 4: Diaper rashes are just a part of life

“Diaper Rashes toh sab bacchon ko hota hai!” (All babies get diaper rashes!) You’ll probably hear this more than once. While diaper rashes are indeed common, they’re not something you or your baby has to live with.

Reality: Diaper rashes are mostly preventable. The real issue lies in prolonged exposure to moisture, friction or using wipes that contain soaps or other harsh ingredients.

How to prevent it: Always pat dry before putting on a new diaper, allow some diaper-free time daily and choose soap-free and chemical-free wipes. Look for wipes made from plant-based fabric that are completely unscented and clinically tested to prevent diaper rashes.

Myth 5: Natural means safe

Here’s a surprising one: even the term ‘natural’ isn’t always safe. Neem, turmeric, camphor and clove oil are considered traditional healers in Indian households. But not all ‘natural’ ingredients are baby-friendly.

Reality: Some natural ingredients are too strong or abrasive for a newborn’s skin. They can disrupt pH balance, sting or even cause allergic reactions.

Be ingredient-wise: Instead of blindly trusting every natural label, read the ingredient list. Choose products made specifically for babies and clinically tested for safety, created with handpicked natural ingredients, free from toxins, and backed by science and tradition.

Let’s unlearn to relearn for your baby

Parenting comes with a learning curve, and that’s okay. Most of us are just doing the best we can with the knowledge we have. But when it comes to your baby’s skin, it pays to be just a little more mindful, a little more curious and a lot more informed about the things related to them.

So the next time a dadi or bua drops another age-old skin tip, smile, nod… and maybe fact-check the tip later on.

And remember, choosing gentle, safe, and natural skincare products isn’t being ‘extra.’ It’s being smart. Your baby’s skin deserves more than just tradition; it deserves thoughtful and modern care rooted in love.