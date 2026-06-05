By ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Odisha is increasingly witnessing the realities of a changing climate. Bhubaneswar and several other parts of the state have experienced intense heatwaves, rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and prolonged dry spells, while rapid ur banisation and shrinking green cover have made cities hotter and more vulnerable. Against this backdrop, World Environment Day 2026 is being observed under the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

The theme underscores a vital message: nature is not only the foundation of life but also humanity’s strongest ally in addressing the climate crisis. As the world grapples with rising sea levels, record-breaking heatwaves, wildfires, and extreme weather events, the warning signs visible across Odisha mirror a broader global challenge. Environmental experts, scientists, conservationists, and activists across Odisha agree that the warning signs are clear.

Noted environmental conservationist Soumya Ranjan Biswal stressed that greater emphasis must be placed on climate action, nature-based solutions, and ecosystem restoration to address the growing environmental challenges. However, he pointed out that lasting environmental progress can not be achieved through the efforts of governments and activists alone; it requires active participation from society at large.

According to Biswal, students, farmers, youth, and citizens from all sections of society must become more aware of environmental issues and adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. He said meaningful change is possible only when individuals take responsibility for conserving natural resources, reducing environmental degradation, and promoting eco-friendly lifestyles. Collective action at the community level, he added, can play a crucial role in building a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

Renowned water and climate expert Ranjan Panda said that while climate change is a global challenge, its impacts are often intensified by local environmental degradation and unsustainable development practices. “Citizens are increasingly encouraged to adopt sustainable lifestyles and reduce their ecological footprints, but governments and corporations have a far greater responsibility in addressing the crisis. Unfortunately, their actions often fall short of what the situation demands,” he said.

Panda emphasised that tackling climate change requires stronger policy interventions, greater accountability from industries, and sustained efforts to protect natural ecosystems. While individual actions remain important, he noted that large-scale and meaningful progress depends on systemic changes driven by governments and businesses.

Environmental activist Satyabrata Samal said awareness about climate change has increased significantly over the years, but concrete action remains inadequate. “We all recognise that climate change is a serious challenge. Awareness is important, but it must translate into action,” he said.

Samal urged citizens, especially young people, to adopt sustainable habits such as reducing plastic use, conserving water, planting trees, protecting biodiversity, and keeping public spaces clean. “Small actions taken by millions of people can collectively make a significant difference in addressing the climate crisis,” he added.

Climate activist Jalendra Mohalik echoed similar concerns, saying that despite growing discussions around climate change and environmental protection, action on the ground remains inadequate.

“We talk extensively about climate change and environmental protection, but our actions do not reflect the seriousness of these challenges. Environmental protection must move beyond annual observances and become an integral part of governance and everyday public behaviour,” he said.

Environmentalist Trilochan Sahoo stressed that sustainable development goals must move beyond policy discussions and be translated into action at the grassroots level. “If we are truly concerned about climate change, we need transformative changes involving governments, communities, civil society, and citizens,” he said.

Sahoo argued that climate action must evolve into a broad social movement driven by collective responsibility and public participation. “The Earth does not need our sympathy; it needs our responsibility,” he added.

Naturalist Biswajeet Panda highlighted the importance of nature’s own warning systems in understanding environmental change. “Many species serve as natural bioindicators. Their health, population trends, and behaviour often provide early warnings of pollution, habitat degradation, and the impacts of climate change,” he said. Panda noted that several species and ecosystems in Odisha act as important indicators of environmental health.

Horseshoe crabs along the coast, mangroves in estuaries, elephants in forest corridors, amphibians in wetlands, and pollinators in agricultural landscapes can all signal changes in ecosystem conditions. “When their populations decline or their behaviour changes, nature is sending a clear warning that something is wrong,” he said.

Environmentalist and former PCCF & HoFF Debabrata Swain stressed the need for long-term ecological restoration to strengthen Odisha’s climate resilience. “Large-scale afforestation and reforestation, along with the conservation of wetlands, rivers, lakes, ponds, and urban green spaces, can play a vital role in mitigating climate impacts and enhancing environmental sustainability,” he said.

Swain also advocated for faster adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental expert JK Panigrahi cited Odisha’s own experience to highlight the value of nature-based solutions. “The Bhitarkanika mangrove forests significantly reduced the impact of the 1999 Super Cyclone in Kendrapada, while neighbouring areas suffered far greater damage,” he said.

According to Panigrahi, such examples demonstrate that protecting natural ecosystems is not just an environmental priority but also an effective strategy for climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction.

Environmental conservationist Siddharth Pradhan warned that environmental degradation has reached alarming levels, with pollution affecting air, water, and soil. “These are not distant threats; they are immediate challenges with serious consequences for both people and ecosystems,” he said.

Pradhan identified unchecked industrialisation, unsustainable consumption, market-driven growth, and environmental injustice as major contributors to the crisis. He stressed that stronger environmental laws, greater public awareness, and effective implementation of legislation such as the Forest Rights Act and PESA are essential for achieving long-term environmental sustainability.

Environmentalist Sanjukta Basa highlighted the growing impacts of irregular rainfall, deforestation, and biodiversity loss on both people and ecosystems. “Farmers, wildlife, and local communities are all bearing the consequences of ecological degradation. As forests shrink, human-wildlife conflicts are increasing because animals are losing their natural habitats,” she said.

Basa stressed that conserving forests and protecting biodiversity are essential for maintaining ecological balance, strengthening climate resilience, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Environmental activist Akash Ranjan Rath said World Environment Day should prompt deeper reflection on whether current development models are truly sustainable. “Recently, we celebrated the birth of tiger cubs in Similipal. But we must also ask whether we are doing enough to protect and expand habitats for future generations of wildlife,” he said.

Rath emphasised that conservation efforts must go beyond celebrating successes and focus on ensuring the long-term protection of ecosystems and biodiversity. Rath emphasised that local communities, indigenous groups, farmers, and forest-dependent populations are often the true custodians of nature, yet their voices remain underrepresented in environmental decision-making.

Green warrior Bapi Gochhayat said the message is deeply rooted in both ecological wisdom and cultural values. “Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita—if we protect nature, nature will protect us,” he said.

He noted that rising temperatures, erratic monsoons, cyclones, floods, droughts, and extreme weather events reflect humanity’s strained relationship with nature. “To address this crisis, we must reduce our environmental footprint, conserve water, save energy, minimise plastic use, and adopt greener lifestyles. If we fail to act now, future generations will face severe environmental, economic, and social consequences,” he said.

Another environmentalist, Subransu Satpathy, said nature holds the key to both sustaining life and healing the climate.

“Nature sustains life, and it can also help heal our climate. By protecting forests, restoring ecosystems, and living sustainably, we invest in our future. The warning signs of climate change are evident—the time for action is now,” he said.

Climate activist Chandan Panda emphasised that instead of focusing only on plantation drives, greater priority must be given to preventing tree felling, as protecting existing trees is crucial for reducing the carbon footprint.

He urged people to sustain tree protection initiatives beyond a single year and continue them in the long term, so that ecological balance can be gradually restored. “We may not achieve greener times overnight, but step by step we can move closer to restoring nature,” he said.

Environmental activist Sagar Kumar Biswal said World Environment Day is a reminder that the Earth does not need humans, but humans need the Earth.

Every choice we make, what we buy, how we travel, and what we waste, either contributes to the problem or becomes part of the solution. He stressed that celebration means little without meaningful action. “Together, towards tomorrow,” he added.

Nature photographer and environmental activist Ranjan Kumar Patra said the environment is the foundation of human life, as clean air, water, greenery, and biodiversity are essential for survival. He noted that while nature has always sustained human existence, modern civilisation, industrialisation, and unchecked use of natural resources have disrupted this balance, making environmental protection a global concern.

“Climate change begins at home, but it should not stop there,” he said, adding that extending care and responsibility towards nature, as we do for loved ones, can create meaningful change. The message from Odisha’s environmental voices is both urgent and hopeful. Warning signs are already visible in rising temperatures, shrinking forests and wetlands, polluted rivers, declining biodiversity, and increasingly erratic weather patterns.

Yet the solutions are equally clear: restore ecosystems, protect forests, conserve water, expand green spaces, shift to clean energy, strengthen environmental governance, and empower local communities.