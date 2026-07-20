Bhubaneswar: In a strong move to enforce administrative discipline, the state government has warned Odisha Finance Service (OFS-I, Junior Branch) officers against defying transfer orders, making it clear that those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action and may lose their salaries until they report to their new postings. The Finance Department, in its latest order, observed that several OFS-I (JB) officers have continued to remain at their previous places of posting despite repeated government directives to join their transferred assignments.

The officers were transferred through a notification issued April 16, 2026, and were deemed relieved with effect from May 25, 2026, through a subsequent office order. The department had also issued another directive June 18, instructing all officers to immediately comply with the transfer orders and warning of disciplinary proceedings for non-compliance. Despite these repeated instructions, some officers have neither been relieved from their existing posts nor joined their new places of posting.

The Finance Department termed the act as wilful disobedience of government orders, stating that such conduct undermines the purpose of the transfer exercise and affects administrative functioning. Taking a firm stand, the government has directed all defaulting officers to get themselves relieved and join their new postings by July 20, 2026, without exception. It warned that failure to comply will invite action under the applicable service rules.

The department has also introduced a financial penalty for continued non-compliance. Officers who have already been relieved but fail to join their new assignments by the stipulated deadline will not be permitted to draw their salary from July 21, 2026, until they assume charge at their transferred place of posting. The order signals the Odisha Government’s resolve to ensure strict adherence to transfer policies and strengthen accountability among government officials by taking stringent action against those who violate official transfer orders.