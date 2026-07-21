Digapahandi: A carpenter was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire while working at a house in Adikandapur village under this block of Ganjam district Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as Narayan Moharana, 58, of Uparasahi in Basudevpur village under this block.

According to reports, Moharana was carrying out carpentry work at Narayan Goud’s residence in Adikandapur village under Siddheswar panchayat. At around 11:30 am, he was using an electric drill when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire and was thrown a short distance by the electric shock.

The homeowner and locals rushed him to the Digapahan di Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur.

The body was later handed over to the family members.