Mumbai: The Hindi film industry is a place where many celebrities have found their love. It also has its chunk of break-ups and heartaches with the love triangle too.

Here are five love triangles of Hindi film industry:

Shahid Kapoor – Priyanka Chopra – Harman Baweja

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and flop actor Harman Baweja came closer on the sets of Love Story 2050. But, the film flopped, leading to the downfall of Harman, the lookalike of Hrithik Roshan. The film tanked in the box office and so did their relationship. She then fell for Shahid Kapoor during the shooting of Kaminey, but their relationship also ended soon.

Rekha – Amitabh Bachchan – Jaya Bhaduri

Amitabh and Rekha’s love story started on the sets Do Anjaane and ended, both with Silsila. Although, Amitabh was married to Jaya, it was rumored that he had secretly tied the knot with Rekha as she turned up with sindoor and mangalsutra at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s wedding.

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor – Saif Ali Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor fell in love with each other. The two stars appeared in a couple of hit movies, but soon their relationship started facing troubles. The final blow came when it was rumoured that Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were spending more and more time with each other on-and-off sets of Tashan. Soon after, Kareena ended her relationship with Shahid and found love in Saif. She is now married to Saif and are parents to a cute boy Taimur while Shahid Kapoor moved on with Mira Rajput and is father to two adorable kids.

Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fell in love with each other at the beginning of their career. The two worked in Bachna Aee Haseno. But, the couple broke up after two years when Deepika found out that Ranbir was cheating on her with Katrina Kaif. Later, Ranbir also cheated Katrina and is now dating Alia Bhatt.

Dino Morea – Bipasha Basu – John Abraham

Bipasha was in a long-term relationship with Dino. Soon after they broke up, Bipasha started dating her Jism co-star, John. They were in an almost decade-long relationship before they called it quits. Now Bips married to Karan Grover while John is married to a banker.

PNN