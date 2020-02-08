Pain in the joint area especially on your knee will have a negative effect on your day-to-day activities. It could be caused by arthritis, injuries or stress.

Painkillers, doctor prescribed, can help. But these come with a host of side effects that may just be swapping one pain for another. But if we go for natural remedy, you will get the painkiller with no side effects.

Here are five natural products that can help wipe out your pain without any side effects.

Tart cherry juice: Tart cherry juice is the best choice because they contain the right amount of fibre together with its sweetness. Tart cherry juice can reduce inflammations and swollen, relieving osteoarthritis and all of its symptoms.

Aloe vera:Aloe vera is one of the most commonly used herbs in alternative medicine. It is known for its healing properties, it’s popular for treating small skin abrasions. This aloe vera may be applied topically to soothe aching joints.

Cat’s claw: Cat’s claw is another anti-inflammatory herb that may reduce swelling in arthritis. This herb is from a tropical vine, and its usage dates back to Incan civilizations. Traditionally, cat’s claw is used to boost the immune system and it also may apply to the joints to get relief.

Tea: Whether black, green or white teas all contain doses of antioxidants polyphenols. Green teas have the most antioxidants followed closely by white and then black. Green tea has a particular type of polyphenol called Epigallocatechin 3-gallate (EGCG) for the protection of bones and surrounding cartilage. It can also your joints structure reducing inflammation and relieving the pains you experience.

Water: If there’s a magical elixir to drink, it’s water. Hydration is vital for flushing toxins out of your body, which can help fight inflammation. Adequate water intake can help keep your joints well lubricated and prevent gout attacks. Drinking water before a meal can also help you eat less, promoting weight loss.

PNN