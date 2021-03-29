Nagpur: Five Naxals were killed Monday in an operation conducted by police against the rebels in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The anti-Naxal operation is still on and the death toll may rise, a senior police official said. “Five Naxalites were killed in the operation in Khobramenda forest area of Gadchiroli,” the official informed.

The district police seized Saturdauy a rifle and three pressure cooker bombs which Naxals were allegedly planning to use to ambush security forces, a source said.

Acting on an information about the rebels gathering in large numbers in a forest here against the backdrop of ‘Naxal week’ being observed by them, the Gadchiroli police’s C-60 commandos had conducted an operation Saturday in Hetalkasa forest area.

Around 60 to 70 ultras opened fire on the C-60 commandos, a specialised anti-Naxal unit. However, the security personnel retaliated, the police said. After firing from both sides for about an hour, the rebels fled from the spot leaving behind their belongings.