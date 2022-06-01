New Delhi: With the sudden change in the Delhi NCR weather and a significant drop in temperature, it is time to succumb to the temptation of a quick relaxing weekend trip. To make the most of this incredible change in weather, choose a location that is a perfect mix of comfort and outdoor spaces where one can unwind in the cool mornings and evenings.

Here are a few suggestions that are only a short drive from the city but will transport you to another world away from the city’s hustle and bustle. And are ideal for relaxing in this weather to bring more life to the moments you spend.

Neemrana Fort Palace

Neemrana Fort Palace Hotel is a popular destination which is close to Delhi NCR because it retains its charm as a getaway that gives you a satisfying experience. A mix of luxury stay at a palace property and modern luxury; is a good option to spend a weekend. The grand structure makes for one of the most picturesque properties within a short distance from Delhi, Neemrana Fort Palace is a great place to spend a fun-filled weekend. There are enough outdoor and indoor experiences to keep your weekend engaged. It also offers great food to make the experience holistic. It is one of the best places to venture out to during good weather. Neemrana Fort Palace is a 3-hour drive from Delhi.

Pataudi Palace

Built in 1935, Pataudi Palace is also known as Ibrahim Kothi. Recently started serving as a luxury heritage hotel, it is very well known for various reasons. The magnificent white colonial mansion is spread over 25 acres and makes for a great view. It offers stylish interior decorations, artistically furnished rooms, classic verandahs, old model furniture, and modern amenities. The manicured lawns, gardens and open spaces are perfect hangouts during pleasant weather. One can easily lose track of time walking around admiring the beauty of the place. Just a 2-hour drive from Delhi, the Pataudi Palace is in Haryana.

Lohagarh Fort Resort

This luxury resort is conveniently located on the Delhi Jaipur Highway. A great place to spend a good weekend with family or friends, this place offers a luxurious stay with lots of activities to keep you engaged throughout the weekend. The tastefully done layout and ambience of the resort in itself is an attraction. One can easily sail through a whole weekend without feeling the need for leaving the resort. The open layout of the resort gives ample space to relish good weather and go around the property for walks. They offer amazing options for luxurious accommodations and scrumptious food. Lohagarh Fort Resort is a 5-hour drive from Delhi.

Dusit Devarana

Very different from any other resort, Dusit Devarana stands out from the crowd like its name. A 5-star resort just 31 km from Delhi, offers an escape from the hustle-bustle of the city. They have a very interesting modern landscape and architecture, with beautiful grounds that can offer you the pleasure to stroll in amicable weather. Or dive into the pool for a cool experience. The great amenities and luxuries of the resort will ensure the utmost comfort during the stay. Overall, a very uncommon and differentiated experience for a weekend getaway.

Noor Mahal, Karnal

Noor Mahal is a majestic 5-star hotel in the rustic backdrop of Karnal. The grandeur of Noor Mahal has been brought to life with Rajputana and Mughal Architecture. Walking among the wide corridors, admiring the beautiful arches and intricately decorated walls, one feels like royalty. They offer luxurious chambers with modern comforts that ensure the ultimate experience during your stay. A destination in itself, one can spend almost unbelievably amazing mornings and evenings outdoors in the lovely weather. Evening by their mesmerising pool side is highly recommended.

So, make your plans for the weekend to visit one of these splendid places to make most of the turned weather for a fortunately cool experience in the middle of harsh summers.