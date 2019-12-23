Unfaithfulness is one of the toughest problems in a relationship. While many people are blindsided their partner cheating, others may suspect it because of actions that are out of the norm.

While everyone is different, and few signs of cheating are definitive, there are certain behaviors that, together, may back up your unfortunate hunch. Here are the signs that indicate that your partner is cheating on you:

-You start noticing an emotional distance between the two of you. Things just aren’t the way they used to be. Your instinct tells you he/she is being unfaithful.

-You begin spending less time together. Your bf/gf tells you he/she doesn’t have the time for you like they used to. The one you love so many stops asking you to go out and do special things together.

-They suddenly start encouraging you to spend time with other people. They often make excuses for the extended time of running household tasks.

– They are suddenly paying a lot of attention to you after being distant for a while. Sometimes couples grow apart, after that if they are suddenly interested in you after not paying a whole lot of attention to you for a while, there might be something muddled.

-There are huge blocks of time your bf/gf is secretive about. They won’t tell you where they have been. You notice suspicious cell phone activity like secret texts, emails, or strange websites. Many people are caught cheating because of what is on their computers or cell phones. He/she doesn’t answer certain phone calls when you’re around. They look especially panicked when the phone rings.

PNN