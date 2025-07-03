In today’s era, phones have become an essential part of people’s lives. But many individuals remain glued to their phones all the time. It is no secret how social media addiction has consumed people. Often, people don’t take their eyes off the screen while eating, walking, or even before sleeping.

But sometimes, this habit becomes a problem for family members. In such situations, some react in anger, while others find creative solutions. A funny yet shocking scene recently surfaced online, leaving viewers in splits. In this viral video, a mother hilariously deals with her daughter’s phone addiction in a way that people couldn’t stop laughing at.

Mom of the year 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SGOXpFT8Es — Awesome Videos ❤️ (@Awesomevideos07) July 1, 2025

Nowadays, people are so addicted to their phones that they hold them constantly, no matter what they’re doing. In this viral video, a girl is seen completely absorbed in watching reels on her phone, even while eating. Then, without a word, her mother approaches from behind and suddenly pulls out a roll of tape.

She tapes the phone to her daughter’s face, covering her eyes and mouth. During this, she also tapes both of her daughters’ hands. Before the girl can react, the entire act is complete. The video has gone viral on social media.

This viral clip was shared on the social media platform X by an account named @Awesomevideos07. The video has been viewed more than 7.3 million times so far, with people flooding the comments section. One user joked, “The girl has accused her mother of child abuse. The mother is now in jail, and the girl spends even more screen time.” Another user wrote, “Delete this before my mother finds out.” Yet another commented, “There should be no phones on the dining table. Clearly, she was already warned.”