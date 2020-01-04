Paradip: Five years old Buddhaditya Swain, who participated in the mini marathon organised here on the occasion of Paradip port’s foundation day celebrations, reminded people of yesteryear’s wonder kid Budhia Singh.

Buddhaditya, in blue tracksuits, reached here with his father Debadutta Swain, a resident of Bhubaneswar. Buddhaditya travelled all the way from the capital city to participate in the run. But Gopabandhu Krida Sansad, which organised the event, did not allow him to participate in the marathon officially for the fact that he is just five years old. However, he ran in an unofficial capacity to the end of the 14-kilometre-long run, taking all, including the participants, by surprise. Onlookers were seen cheering him at many places. They were so impressed that many, including some participants, clicked selfies with him.

While talking to our correspondent, he said that he had not felt sad for having been refused to participate unofficially.

His father said Buddhaditya has a record of running 72km in seven hours. Apart from the running events organised by Odisha Police, he has also participated in similar events organised in Goa and Hyderabad. Along with continuing his studies, he is presently honing his skill at late Biranchi Das’ training centre in Bhubaneswar. Coincidentally, Budhia Singh was also trained by Das.

PNN