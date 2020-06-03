Bhubaneswar: A five-year-old boy was strangled to death allegedly by his neighbour at Kolathia Rajiv Nagar under Khandagiri police limits here Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Saishree, son of Sameer Patra.

According to a police official, it was in the afternoon when the accused managed to lure the kid into coming to her place where she strangled the boy to death. The incident came to the fore when the husband of the accused returned home and spotted the boy in a critical condition with a scarf around his neck.

“The woman, on the other hand, was about to hang herself when her husband managed to foil the suicide bid and rush the kid as well as the accused to a nearby healthcare facility. The doctors declared the kid as ‘dead on arrival’ while admitted the woman for treatment,” said the official quoting the accused’s husband.

Neighbours, meanwhile, claimed that the woman was suffering from mental disorder for quite some time.

There was no formal complaint lodged with the police till the last report came in.