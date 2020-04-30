Jharsuguda: While a total of 5,123 Odias, including job holders and students, stranded outside the state, are likely to return soon. Those who have got themselves registered online for return, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for their quarantine.

The district administration had recently conducted a survey in five blocks and three municipalities. According to the survey, 5,409 are staying out of the district. Of them, 5,123 have already registered for their return once the restrictions are eased.

According to project administrator (PA) of integrated tribal development agency (ITDA), Tapiram Majhi, quarantine centres are kept ready in all block and municipality areas. As soon as the returnees start arriving, they will directly be lodged in these centres, he informed.

Number of people registered online are — 469 from Jharsuguda block, 290 from Kirmira block, 295 from Kolabira block, 487 from Laikera block, 897 from Lakhanpur block, 1,159 from Jharsuguda municipality, 1,270 from Brajarajnagar municipality and 257 persons from Belpahar municipality.

PNN