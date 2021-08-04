New Delhi: The Union government has informed the Rajya Sabha that Odisha has reported maximum number of forest fire incidents during non-monsoon months – November 2020 to June 2021.

The Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha that the Forest Survey of India (FSI) had sent 3,45,989 forest fire alerts during November 2020 to June 2021 across the country. As many as 51,968 forest fire alerts were sent to Odisha during the non-monsoon months.

The ministry further said that the state had received 10,602 forest fire alerts from November 2019 to June 2020 and 19,159 alerts from November 2018 to June 2019. The Union government had released Rs 4.55 crore to Odisha under the Forest Fire Prevention & Management Scheme, the data revealed.

Choubey also said that the responsibility of forest fire prevention and management lies primarily with the states. The minister, however, said the Union government supports the efforts of the states in prevention and control of forest fire by providing financial assistance.

“The Union government supports the efforts of the states by providing financial assistance for various forest fire prevention and management measures such as modern tools for fire extinguishing, use of communication and information technology, creation and maintenance of fire lines in forest areas, engagement of fire watchers, creation of water storage structures in forest areas, strengthening of forest infrastructure, procurement of firefighting equipment, soil and moisture conservation works in high-risk areas, awareness creation, incentivizing villages/communities for protection against forest fire among others under the Centrally Sponsored Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme,” Choubey said.

The Union government has constituted a national level committee under the chairmanship of Secretary of the Ministry that oversees the issues arising out of forest fire, Choubey said.

“The committee has advised all the states to take several measures including constituting State-level Monitoring Committee on Forest Fire, preparing State Action Plan on Forest Fire, and Fire Risk Zone mapping,” he said.