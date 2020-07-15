Bhubaneswar: Following Chief Minister’s direction, several departments have so far made 52 per cent of 223 identified public services available online.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Wednesday reviewed the online delivery of services in 21 major departments.

According to sources, five services of Steel & Mines department have gone online while all the 12 identified services in Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability have been made available online.

Similarly, all the three identified services in Women and Child Development department have been made online.

Similarly, in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department 13 out of 19 services have been made online while 9 of Excise department, 24 of Revenue & Disaster Management and 14 of Housing and Urban Development departments were made available online.

While complimenting the departments for the priority they have attached to adopt technology in governance, Tripathy directed the departments to complete the task well before the decided timeline.

He also directed the departments to ensure online delivery of all payments and benefits so that people are not required to run to government offices at different levels.

The issues relating to e-muster roll application for tracking online payment of wage and entitlements to labourers by the contractors in different infrastructure as well as development projects of the government were discussed in the meeting.

Works Secretary Krishan Kumar informed the meeting that e-muster roll application has already been developed. It was decided that some projects under Works, Water Resources and Rural Development would be taken up on pilot basis for tracking through this new application to assess its effectiveness in real time monitoring.

The Chief Minister had earlier asked all the departments to make identified services online by October 2, 2020.