Ludhiana/Chandigarh: The 52-year-old Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, died Saturday.

ACP (North) Anil Kohli breathed his last at the SPS hospital, Ludhiana, civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga said. On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.

“Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana,” Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted.

The officer had tested positive for coronavirus April 12. His wife, security guard and a station house officer tested positive Friday.

The Mohali district administration Saturday morning sent a fully-recovered coronavirus patient to the hospital to use his plasma for treating ACP Kohli.

“District Administration Mohali is dispatching one young fully recovered/ cured COVID-19 patient to SPS/Apollo Hospital Ludhiana. His plasma may be used to try and cure the other COVID-19 positive patients by plasma therapy,” Punjab’s Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta condoled the death.

“Sad to share that we had lost Gurmail Singh Kanungo yesterday & ACP Anil Kohli in Ludhiana to #Covid19 today. In this moment of crisis, losing our Corona Warriors is a big loss for the State. I join their families in this time of grief. Rest assured Punjab will stand by them,” Singh said on Twitter.

“Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP! Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him,” the DGP tweeted.

