Berhampur: A 52-year-old man allegedly beat his father to death over a property dispute at Bijipur Tota Sa hi under Gosaninuagaon police limits in Berhampur, police said Monday.

Biraja Mohanty allegedly attacked his father, Sarat Chandra Mohanty, 75, a retired police official, and his mother, 70, with a wooden log during an altercation over an ancestral property dispute Sunday night, police said. Sarat and his wife were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur with grievous injuries. Sarat later died at the hospital, while his wife remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said they recorded the injured woman’s statement in the presence of an executive magistrate. Biraja was arrested Monday. A preliminary investigation indicated that the accused had been demanding a share of the family’s property and had previously quarrelled with his parents over the issue, an officer said.

The elderly couple had two sons and was living with their younger son. The accused allegedly objected to the arrangement and frequently argued with his parents over the division of the property, the officer said.