Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Sunday said that 53 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Out of the 53 recoveries in the state, 30 are from Ganjam, 18 from Jajpur, three from Khurda and the remaining two are from Keonjhar, the department said on Twitter.

With this, the total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 550.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 1336 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 779 cases are active, 550 have recovered and seven persons have died.

It may be mentioned here that the state reported 67 new COVID-19 cases from 13 districts earlier in the day. Of the 67 new patients, 60 were housed in quarantine centres and four were in home isolation. The remaining three people had come in contact with earlier detected COVID-19 patients.

As many as 5,388 samples were tested Saturday taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,23,834.