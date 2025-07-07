Jajpur: The executive officer of Vyasanagar Municipality in Odisha’s Jajpur district was allegedly held captive by some local councillors in his office June 26, an official said Monday.

The incident came to light after the officer complained to the Jajpur district collector Sunday.

As per the complaint filed by Pradeep Kumar Padhy some councillors of the municipality under leadership of the in-charge chairperson of the municipality barged into his official chamber June 26 afternoon and held him captive for eight hours, the official said.

They allegedly forced him to sign on some files and caused him mental torture. They did not allow him to take his regular medicines, the complaint said.

The concerned executive officer has been on leave from June 27 after intimating the incident to his higher-ups.

However, no complaint has been lodged in the local police station either by the concerned executive officer or anybody in this regard, police said.

Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy said she had received a complaint in this regard Sunday.

“After the receipt of the complaint I immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident by two senior officers. They are Kalinga Nagar ADM Sapan Kumar Nanda and executive officer Zilla Parishad Ashok Kumar Behuria,” she said.

The officers have been asked to submit a report after making a detailed inquiry. After the receipt of the report further action will be initiated, said the collector.

Meanwhile, the Jajpur district Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers’ association threatened to resort to agitation if no action was taken against the errant councillors. The association has condemned the incident and described it as “unfortunate”.

Jajpur district president of the association, K B Das in a statement said the association has intimated the incident to the district collector and the SP for necessary action. They have promised us to take action in 24 hours. “If no action is taken, then we have to adopt alternative means,” he said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in his office chamber last Monday, which created nationwide outrage.