Bhubaneswar, Feb 28: To celebrate upcoming Women’s day Max store at Esplanade One Mall organised #YOUARESOBEAUTIFUL through doodle art on ceramic plate workshop, Sunday, here.

More than 50 contestants participated in the workshop under the supervision of Dibyush Jena, an art expert. Interacting with Orissa POST, Max store’s Odisha head, Biswaranjan said, “Across India,Max store is celebrating this Women’s fest and salutes the spirit of womanhood. They are always at par with men and this workshop celebrates beauty.”

Dibyush Jena said, “The inner beauty of woman power is being celebrated through this workshop. More than 400 participants have registered online and they will upload their art work and the top 3 amongst them will be felicitated.”

Actress Devika Arundhati, Jasmine Rath and Odia singer Antara chakraborty were the celebrity guests and encouraged the participants. Kalpana Rout, a participant at the workshop said, “It is a rare opportunity to showcase what inner beauty is all about beyond one’s physical appearance. For me beauty is a balanced brain that observes magic in every creation that is attached to woman hood.”

The three celebrity guests stated that they are very proud to be associated with ‘Max’ and it is a pleasure to be part of this festival.