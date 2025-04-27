Peshawar: At least 54 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been killed while trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan into northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the intervening night of April 25 and 26 and April 26 and 27, movement of a large group of militants was detected by the security forces in Hassan Khel in the North Waziristan district.

The troops effectively engaged and killed all 54 terrorists, the statement said. A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for thwarting the infiltration attempt by the terrorists from Afghanistan.

He stated that the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism and that Pakistan’s security forces remain unwavering in their commitment to defending the country’s borders and eradicating the scourge of terrorism.

The prime minister added that these successful operations demonstrate that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism and achieving significant victories against terrorists.

PTI