Bhubaneswar: A total of 5,950 beggars have been identified in Odisha, informed Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Ashok Chandra Panda Saturday.

Replying to a written question of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Souvik Biswal, the Minister told the Assembly that the highest number of 1,060 beggars have been identified in Cuttack district.

He said while Ganjam has 545 beggars, Mayurbhanj has 485, Sundargarh has 423, Puri has 366, Bolangir has 344 and Boudh has 6.

Deogarh district is at the bottom of the list with only 3 beggars.

The Minister said that the state government has implemented a special programme ‘Sahaya’ for the rehabilitation of beggars.

(IANS)