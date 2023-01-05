Bhubaneswar: Union Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday launched Jio and Airtel 5G services in Odisha.

5G services have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the first phase, the telecom minister said while adding that the entire state will be covered in 2 years.

Vaishnaw informed that Union government has allocated Rs 5,600 crore for strengthening telecom connectivity in the state.

“100 towers for 4G services covering 100 villages in Odisha have been launched today,” he informed.

Addressing reporters along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vaishnaw said that govt-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024. BSNL has shortlisted TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract.

PNN & Agencies