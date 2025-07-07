Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has resolved more than 10,000 public grievances during 11 rounds of hearings since assuming office, the CMO said Monday.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 10,132 out of 10,894 grievances received so far have been addressed — a resolution rate of 93 per cent.

The remaining cases are currently under process, it added.

Accompanied by a team of seven ministers and senior officers, Majhi Monday held the 12th session of the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Hearing since assuming office in June last year.

The chief minister and his team heard grievances of around 1,000 people during the day, the statement said.

Continuing his practice, the CM first met and heard the grievances of persons with disabilities (PwDs) before proceeding to listen to other petitioners in the chamber.

“The CM directed department secretaries present at the hearing to take immediate steps to resolve the issues raised,” the CMO stated.

A single-window mechanism has been established to ensure immediate disbursement of medical assistance to patients suffering from critical and life-threatening diseases, under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Majhi approved Rs 9.50 lakh in assistance for 10 persons requiring urgent medical care. So far this year, Rs 53.50 lakh has been provided to 48 beneficiaries through this streamlined process.

Ministers Suresh Pujari, Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Nityananda Gond, Krushna Chandra Patra, Pradeep Bal Samanta, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia accompanied Majhi during the session.