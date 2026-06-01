Bhubaneswar: Works, Law and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Monday reviewed the progress of 48 national highway (NH) projects worth over Rs 50 crore each at a high-level meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Hall. He directed officials to ensure timely completion of the projects and discussed measures to resolve bottlenecks hindering execution.

The meeting was informed that 49 completed projects worth Rs 1,721 crore will be inaugurated soon, while foundation stones for 47 new projects with a total investment of Rs 12,102 crore are set to be laid shortly. Addressing the meeting, Harichandan said the state government is committed to strengthening the state’s road infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noting Odisha’s improved performance in infrastructure development over the previous year, he called for higher targets and faster project execution. He said the Centre is ready to extend greater financial support and urged officials to adopt a coordinated approach to ensure timely completion of ongoing and upcoming projects.

Speaking to the media af ter the meeting, Harichandan said 49 infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,721 crore have been completed and will be inaugurated soon. He also announced that foundation stones for 47 new projects worth Rs 12,102 crore are expected to be laid shortly.

Works department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh emphasised expediting land acquisition, forest clearances, utility shifting, planning, design and inter-departmental coordination to accelerate highway project implementation. The meeting reviewed 30 ongoing projects, 14 projects awaiting work orders and four projects under the tendering stage.

Key projects discussed included the Bhanjanagar Aska Road, Reamal Bypass, Berhampur Bypass, Khariar Road ROB, Puri–Matiapada ROB, Nayagarh Bypass, Kesinga ROB, high-level bridges on the Malkangiri–Motu Road, Baitarani River and Tel River, as well as the Kandarpur–Balikuda, Kuakhia–Mangalpur, Kotpad, Titilagarh, Nabarangpur, Jharsuguda, Rairangpur and Daspalla bypass projects. The progress of projects awaiting work orders and those in the tendering stage was also reviewed.