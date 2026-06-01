Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old physically challenged daily wage labourer died after allegedly being tortured in police custody in Ganjam district. The deceased has been identified as Sushant Sahu, a resident of Subalaya village in Kabisuryanagar police station area.

He was picked up by the police May 25. Sahu was declared dead on arrival by doctors of MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur Sunday night, police said. “He was mercilessly beaten up by the police… There are injury marks on his body. There are also blisters on the body as police poured hot water on him,” his wife Mamajin Pardhan alleged.

He was first rushed to Kabisuryanagar Hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, she added. Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania Monday ordered an investigation by the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) into allegations of custodial torture that allegedly led to Sahu’s death.

Based on preliminary enquiry, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Southern Range, Niti Shekhar, took strong disciplinary actions, including the shifting of IPS officer (Under Training) Nitesh Kumar Mishra, suspension of three staffers of the Kabisuryanagar police station, and transfer of all staffers of the same PS and Balichhai Outpost under its jurisdiction. SI Sameer Kumar Rout ASI Baikuntha Jena of Balichhai Outpost, and constable Suman Kumar Sahu have been placed under suspension.

The IGP further directed that Home Guard Krushna Chandra Pradhan, who was serving as a driver, be relieved of all duties with immediate effect. The Commandant of Home Guards, Ganjam, has also been instructed to initiate proceedings for his disengagement from the organisation.

The Superintendent of Police, Ganjam district, has been directed to transfer all staff posted at Kabisuryanagar Police Station and Balichhai Outpost to other police subdivisions to maintain impartiality during the inquiry. “Any further criminal or departmental action will be taken based on the outcome of further enquiry into the aforementioned incident,” the order added.

According to allegations by family members, the victim was brought to police station May 25 during a raid at a stone mine and detained for questioning in connection with a case related to illegal stone blasting. However, his involvement was allegedly not established.

It has been alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture during his seven-day detention. Sunday, he was reportedly handed over to his family members in a critical condition.