Bhubaneswar: A two-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived here Monday to intensify its probe into the sensational mob lynching of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Behera on the outskirts of the City May 7. According to reports, the NHRC took cognisance of the incident and registered a case May 8.

The NHRC team will remain in the City from June 1 to 6 to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. As part of the investigation, the team held discussions with former Balianta IIC Anil Kumar Parida and is expected to interact with other officials and stakeholders connected to the case.

According to sources, the NHRC team is likely to examine the police response and reaction time after they were alerted about the incident. The inquiry may also focus on the circumstances under which police personnel allegedly failed to protect Soumya despite being present at the scene, as purportedly seen in viral videos.

These concerns were raised by Soumya’s parents in their complaint to the NHRC. The NHRC officials are also likely to hold discussions with Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, the GRP SP and other senior officials in connection with the case.

They are also expected to interact with the two women involved in the incident. Sources said the NHRC team will examine all aspects of the case and is likely to meet Soumya’s family as well as other individuals connected to the incident as part of its inquiry.