Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian Tuesday visited Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Koraput districts to interact with the locals and review the progress of various developmental projects. In Malkangiri, he reviewed the progress of Govindapalli Integrated Irrigation Project on Saptadhara and Garia rivers which will provide irrigation to 92,815 acre of land in Malkangiri, Mathili, Khairput and Korkunda blocks.

During his last visit to Malkangiri March 28, 2023, the locals had made requests for the project. Following that, Rs 4,000 crore had been sanctioned for the purpose. Similarly, in Nabarangpur, Pandian reviewed the progress of Parbati Giri Mega Lift Project being built for Rs 1,272 crore, which will provide irrigation to an area of 48,500 acre, and Turi-Gunthat Irrigation Project being built at an estimated cost of Rs 577 crore, which will provide irrigation to an area of 22,500 acre. The 5T Chairman informed the public that based on petitions and feedback from his previous visits, new degree colleges have been sanctioned in Tentulikhunti, Kosagumuda, Jharigam, and Raighar blocks in Nabarangpur, Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna blocks in Koraput and Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri. All these colleges will start functioning in the upcoming academic year, 2024-25.

In Koraput, Pandian reviewed the progress of Gupteswar temple development, Boipariguda being built at Rs 20.20 crore and Jhanjabati River Barrage Project being built for Rs 100 crore with irrigation potential for an area of 4,720 acre.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP