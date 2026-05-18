Puri: The authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri Monday opposed the decision of an organisation in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh to hold two major rituals, including the Rath Yatra, untimely.

IAS officer Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), wrote a letter to the Hapur district magistrate, stating that the Bhagwan Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra Seva Samiti there has been preparing to hold ‘Netrostav’ of Lord Jagannath and the Rath Yatra June 13 and June 14, respectively.

This is against the tradition and has hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees around the world, the letter stated.

Padhee pointed out that the ‘Netrostav’ and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held July 14 and July 16, respectively, following the scriptures.

He urged the Hapur district administration to take appropriate steps to prevent the organisation from holding the Rath Yatra untimely, in violation of the tradition and against the scriptures.

The letter stated that there was no issue if the festivals are held as per the “tithi” (calendar) suggested in the Hindu almanack.

The SJTA chief administrator said the Jagannath Temple managing committee, headed by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, has been strongly opposing such practise of some organisations.

A resolution has been passed to observe the Rath Yatra festival on the auspicious day as prescribed by the scriptures, he said.

Padhee also mentioned in the letter that if the ‘Netrostav’ and the Rath Yatra are celebrated on any day other than the date affixed by the scriptures, it would hurt the religious sentiments of the devotees.

PTI