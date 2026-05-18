Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match Monday.

CSK made one change from their previous match, with Akeal Hosein coming in for Gurjapneet Singh.

Asked if MS Dhoni is playing Monday’s match, Gaikwad said, “He is here but he is not fit enough to play. But you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one.”

SRH are unchanged.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson.