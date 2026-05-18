Bhubaneswar: In the wake of a sudden power outage resulting in the disruption of court proceedings at the Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in Delhi, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and senior Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra Monday wrote to the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, urging immediate measures to strengthen the infrastructure and institutional capacity of the National Company Law Tribunal and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

In his letter, Patra highlighted the growing importance of the National Company Law Tribunal/National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ecosystem as a central pillar of India’s economic and insolvency framework, while drawing attention to the difficult circumstances under which these institutions continue to function.

Referring to reports of a power outage earlier Monday at the National Company Law Tribunal Principal Bench at the CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, which allegedly disrupted court proceedings due to inadequate backup support, Patra stated that such incidents underscore the need for a broader institutional review of tribunal infrastructure across the country.

The senior Biju Janata Dal leader further pointed out that during the monsoon last year, courtrooms at the CGO Complex reportedly flooded, compelling courts to operate in shared courtrooms and on half-day shifts.

The letter also noted that Judicial and Technical Members continue to discharge responsibilities from constrained spaces within temporary and rented premises, while the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal continues to function from rented Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited premises.

“Many practitioners appearing before the National Company Law Tribunal would attest to the difficult circumstances in which the institution continues to function,” wrote Patra.

He added that during the monsoon last year, courtrooms at the CGO Complex reportedly flooded, compelling courts to operate in shared courtrooms and on half-day shifts. Judicial and Technical Members, he said, continue to discharge responsibilities from constrained spaces within temporary and rented premises.

Despite these infrastructural and administrative constraints, Patra noted that the National Company Law Tribunal has evolved from a Company Law Tribunal into the backbone of India’s insolvency framework, delivering significant economic outcomes under mounting judicial workloads and limited institutional support.

In his communication, Patra urged the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to consider urgent measures, including the development of permanent and modern infrastructure for National Company Law Tribunal/National Company Law Appellate Tribunal benches, ensuring uninterrupted courtroom operations with adequate power backup, augmenting bench strength along with permanent staffing, improving institutional support for Judicial and Technical Members, and reviewing the compulsory three-year rotation policy to promote continuity and specialisation.

Patra emphasised that institutions entrusted with responsibilities of such economic significance deserve commensurate institutional support and recognition.

“The National Company Law Tribunal and its Members deserve institutional support and recognition while functioning under extraordinarily difficult circumstances,” he stated.

IANS