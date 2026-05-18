Keonjhar: Three masked miscreants allegedly looted over Rs 8 lakh from two government officials “at gun point” in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Mukuna Bazaar under Keonjhar Sadar police limits around 10 am when Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Bauripada Panchayat, Tushar Jyoti Soren, and Assistant Data Entry Operator (ADEO) Abhimanyu Sahu, were travelling on a scooter.

The looted amount of Rs 8.18 lakh, withdrawn by the victims from a private bank, was to be distributed among beneficiaries of different social security schemes in the panchayat area.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, Block Development Officer (BDO) Binod Panda told reporters that the two government officials “carried the public money at their own risk without police escort”.

PTI