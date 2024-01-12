Bhubaneswar: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian Thursday visited Bolangir to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and to interact with students and general public. He participated in the Nua-O programme being organised at Gandhi Stadium, where he interacted with the participants. The 5T Chairman encouraged them to exploit the opportunities presented by the programme, which provides a platform to youths to showcase their talent and help them achieve holistic personality development in addition to academic excellence. Citing examples of prominent individuals from the district, Pandian motivated the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in their lives.

Later, he reviewed progress of the 650-bed teaching hospital at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 305 crore. He instructed the officials concerned to complete all remaining works at the earliest adhering to the 5T principles. The 5T Chairman also reviewed other major projects in the district: ISS projects at Kukedmal, Patharla, Kursud, Silatkani and Kutasingha, being constructed at an cost of around Rs 1,217 crore; mega piped drinking water projects in different blocks being built at a cost of Rs 1,312 crore; Bolangir and Patnagarh bypass roads being constructed at a cost of Rs 176 crore and Rs 140 crore respectively; development of the Tusura Airstrip at a cost of Rs 65 crore, major roads and bridges, along with the development of the Harishankar Temple. “Work for some of the major projects has been taken up after the previous visit of the 5T Chairman to the district in August 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the locals,” said an official.

Moreover, during his visit, Pandian also interacted with pupils at the Kantabanji Vocational Degree College and the RN Singh Deo stadium, Saintala, collecting their grievances on various issues and assuring them an early resolution.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP