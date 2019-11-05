Umerkote: Even as 5T teams are visiting places across the state to get on-the-spot feedback from users of government services and beneficiaries of welfare schemes, its Joint Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma has visited Umerkote Monday.

The 5T team visited Adarsha Vidyalaya, Anwesha Hostel, reviewed Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, rural electrification, drinking water project and deep borewell project at Murtuma. The team also interacted with self-help groups at Kusumguda and construction workers at Chikalpadar.

According to reports, 5T team verified the quality of mid-day meal (MDM) at Kalinga Adarsha Residential School and expressed their satisfaction over MDM quality. However, they advised students of Adarsha Vidyalaya on washing hands before taking meals.

Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra, DRDA Project Director Ramakant Nayak, CDMO Santosh Kumar Swain, district labour officer Narendra Kumar Gaipai, district fisheries officer Kuanr Murmu, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation executive engineer, District Welfare Officer Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, Umerkote Block Development Officer Judhisthir Majhi and Child Development Project Officer, including other officials accompanied 5T team.

Notably, Mo Sarkar Yojana is an initiative under the 5T model of governance to make government officials accountable to people and 5T team has been aggressively reviewing the functioning of government machinery at different places of the State.

