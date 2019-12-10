Bhadrak: Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) to assess the quality of healthcare services provided at the state government-run hospital.

Pandian, accompanied by National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) Director Shalini Pandit and Suresh Mohapatra, took stock of the services there along with the implementation status of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

The officials also interacted with the patients, enquired about the quality of treatment, the conduct of doctors and nurses, and about the supply of free medicines, quality food, and sanitation and diagnostics facilities.

The Mo Sarkar programme, launched October 2 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is a feedback system wherein people visiting state government-operated healthcare centres provide their views about the services experienced there.

Pandian, who is also the private secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been crisscrossing across the state to visit hospitals to find out the implementation progress of ‘Mo Sarkar’. He recently visited the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Cuttack, Bolangir and Sundargarh to review healthcare facilities and infrastructure in those state-run hospitals.

PNN